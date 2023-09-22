Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $4,418,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,049,000 after buying an additional 568,762 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

