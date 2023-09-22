Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 1,790,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,627,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,790,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 8.3% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.19% of TJX Companies worth $1,155,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $93.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

