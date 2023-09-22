Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

