Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 365,884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,823,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,724.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154,046 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,878,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.