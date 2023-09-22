Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 25,871 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.14% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,923 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $30.11 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

