Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 37.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

