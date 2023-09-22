Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 3,389 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

