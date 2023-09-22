One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 276.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $19.08 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLP. StockNews.com began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In related news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $39,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

