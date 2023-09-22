Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.09% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYLD. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 330,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 242,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after buying an additional 236,268 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 268.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 200.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 96,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3046 dividend. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

