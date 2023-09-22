Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.43. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.48 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9799585 EPS for the current year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

