iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

