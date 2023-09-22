Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after buying an additional 482,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

