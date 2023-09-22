Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 13.57% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

