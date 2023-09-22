Medical Facilities Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Medical Facilities stock opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.53. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$234.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of C$147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 0.8693234 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
