Medical Facilities Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.53. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$234.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of C$147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 0.8693234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

