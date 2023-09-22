Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,775 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $227.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

