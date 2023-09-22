Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 195.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.0%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of GPMT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
