Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 195.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.0%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of GPMT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

