iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

IYW stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

