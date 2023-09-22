Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $585.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 26.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

