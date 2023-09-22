PineStone Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,620 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,620 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.5% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $52,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,094.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,348.32. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.