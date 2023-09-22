Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

PineStone Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589,236 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 6.9% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Moody’s worth $142,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 3.4 %

MCO stock opened at $324.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.59 and its 200 day moving average is $324.32. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,611 shares of company stock worth $9,092,342 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.