6,174 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 495,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 300,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,986,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

