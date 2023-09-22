Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

