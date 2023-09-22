Scholastic Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). Scholastic had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 267,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

