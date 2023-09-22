Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 538 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $34.85 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

