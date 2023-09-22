Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after buying an additional 3,746,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,749,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,632,000 after buying an additional 2,027,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

