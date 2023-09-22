Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $459.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

