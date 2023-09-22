Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,865 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after buying an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

