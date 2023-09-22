Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $5,519,594 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.2 %

MCD opened at $271.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.