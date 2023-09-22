12,166 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Verizon Communications makes up 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

VZ stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

