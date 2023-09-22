MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.50 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.41 or 0.00050405 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $59.89 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,607.12 or 1.00041684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,467,589 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,467,589.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.29327566 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,404,364.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

