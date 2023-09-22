KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.70.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

