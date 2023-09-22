KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,809 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $17,811,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $18,441,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $16,839,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

InMode Stock Up 0.9 %

INMD stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

