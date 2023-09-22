KRS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

SOFI stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

