Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 12.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALV opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

