Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 2.5% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 310,220 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 253.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

