Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.