Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $74.92.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
