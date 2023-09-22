Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.