iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.