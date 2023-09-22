Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Drive Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 215.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 2.4% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

