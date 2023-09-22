Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $623,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 331,110 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 943.4% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

