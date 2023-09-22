Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

