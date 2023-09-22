Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TECL opened at $43.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.