Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $156.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

