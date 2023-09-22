Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sabre worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sabre by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $1,570,000. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SABR opened at $4.48 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.