Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

