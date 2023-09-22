Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RPV opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
