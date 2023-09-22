Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,253,600,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $80.41.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
