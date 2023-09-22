CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenable by 15.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after buying an additional 118,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $112,197.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens started coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

