CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.