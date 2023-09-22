Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Holdings Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,271 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

